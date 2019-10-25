Social media not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa 'sleeping' at Russia-African summit

Social media is up in arms after a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa "sleeping" at the Russia-Africa summit went viral.

The picture is a screen grab from a live SABC broadcast. It shows Ramaphosa, eyes closed, among other world leaders.

The summit in Sochi, Russia, themed “Uncovering the Potential for Co-operation”, ended on Thursday.

Some social media users were amused by the picture, but others were less than pleased.