Social media not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa 'sleeping' at Russia-African summit
Social media is up in arms after a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa "sleeping" at the Russia-Africa summit went viral.
The picture is a screen grab from a live SABC broadcast. It shows Ramaphosa, eyes closed, among other world leaders.
The summit in Sochi, Russia, themed “Uncovering the Potential for Co-operation”, ended on Thursday.
Some social media users were amused by the picture, but others were less than pleased.
Looking at the pic of Pres Ramaphosa and other leaders sleeping during the Africa-Russia Summit, it makes you wonder why these old men stay in power when they can barely physically keep up with the demands of the job.— Nens not hot☃️ (@Mis_Neyney) October 23, 2019
Enough about Mmusi, did y’all see that the Ramaphosa is sleeping in a summit in Russia. Hayi sithume umntu owrongo apha #MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/5vxDOvC2T7— Sean (@xoularh) October 23, 2019
Ramaphosa has a sleeping disorder. He sleeps where he should be wide awake - Russia!— Slave (@Tlhalefi2) October 23, 2019
Important decisions are going to be taken in his sleep and one would hear him say, "I'm shocked" when he gets up.
SA is in a real crisis! https://t.co/dQ210YX4SE
Cyril Ramaphosa doing what every SA politician does best... sleeping on duty and looking so peaceful while doing it! The shame of African leaders! pic.twitter.com/a9WIgVR7k0— LiLux (@MoraMthonyama) October 23, 2019
"Thuma mina to sleep in Russia" this is wasteful expenditure. pic.twitter.com/5tB8V77ER0— EFFJoziGroundForces (@Effgroundforces) October 23, 2019
If anyone is enjoying this moment of collapse by DA it has to be uMsholozi, his worst enemies are fighting against each other meanwhile Ramaphosa is sleeping in Russia 😂😂😂😂😂— Black Power! (@Supa_Boss1) October 23, 2019
