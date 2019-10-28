WATCH LIVE | State capture: Estina dairy farm testimony continues

The commission of inquiry into state capture continues to hear Vrede-related testimony from the former head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe.

Thabethe is giving details about the Vrede dairy farm project and its links with the Guptas.

The agriculture department withheld a R53m grant to Free State for the controversial Estina dairy project because the project could not provide a feasibility study, business plan or water-use licence.