WATCH LIVE | State capture: Eskom and The New Age newspaper back in the spotlight

29 October 2019 - 10:16 By TIMESLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture continues in Johannesburg on Tuesday, with Eskom's acting GM for strategic marketing and branding, Peter Pretorius, taking the stand.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission said Pretorius' evidence would focus on the Gupta-owned newspaper, The New Age.

On Monday, former Free State agricultural department head Peter Thabethe was questioned about why he allowed R106m to be paid to Gupta-linked company Estina in 2016. 

The payment was made when the province terminated its partnership with Estina over a controversial dairy project in Vrede. 

