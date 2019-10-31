'Gupta man at Eskom' discusses chat over tea with influential brothers

Former Eskom board member Mark Pamensky has admitted to meeting members of the Gupta family before he was appointed to the power utility's board in 2014, but denied that they discussed the position with him.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, the state capture-implicated former non-executive board member described separate meetings with brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta months before his appointment to Eskom's board in December 2014.

Alleged to be the Gupta family’s inside man at Eskom, Pamensky is accused of acting as a conduit by leaking privileged information regarding operations and contracts at Eskom to the Guptas and their associates to further their business interests. He also stands accused of using his position at Eskom to influence decision-making on the various committees he sat on in the Guptas’ favour.

Pamensky told the commission he served at Eskom between December 2014 and November 2016, serving on the investment and finance committee as well as the audit and risk committees in that period. However, Pamensky also sat on the boards of 25 other private companies at the time, two of them being the Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy, and Shiva Uranium.