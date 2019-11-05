Kgosientso Ramokgopa's move to the presidency confirmed

Former Gauteng MEC for economic development Kgosientso Ramokgopa has been appointed head of the newly created investment and infrastructure unit in the office of the presidency.

Sowetan reported two weeks ago that the ANC in Gauteng had secured Ramokgopa a job with President Cyril Ramaphosa, after he was axed from premier David Makhura’s cabinet to make way for a female MEC to satisfy ANC directive on a 60/40 gender parity in favour of women where an ANC premier is male.

Ramokgopa will be part of special envoys on investment in Ramaphosa’s office that include former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom and former deputy tourism minister Elizabeth Thabethe.

While Ramokgopa focuses on the R100bn infrastructure fund, Radebe goes back into the energy sector, focusing on gas and oil, while Hanekom and Thabethe go back to tourism, where will be “mobilising” investment.

“The [investment and infrastructure] office will also enable the presidency to oversee co-ordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development, including the Infrastructure Fund, which is being incubated at the Development Bank of South Africa,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed.