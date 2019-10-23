Politics

Gauteng ANC secures Ramokgopa new job

23 October 2019 - 09:50 By Kgothatso Madisa
Former Gauteng MEC for economic development Kgosientso Ramokgopa is set to be announced for a new position in the presidency next week.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Former Gauteng MEC for economic development Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa is set to be appointed head of a newly created economic and infrastructure unit in the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sowetan understands that Ramokgopa will be announced next week as the unit's head. He is expected to help steer the R100bn infrastructure fund that was announced by Ramaphosa last year, as part of his economic stimulus and recovery plan which has to date not yet been launched.

Ramokgopa was removed as member of the executive council in Gauteng legislature to make way for a female MEC in order to satisfy ANC directive on a 60/40 gender parity in favour of women where an ANC premier is a male.

Premier David Makhura replaced Ramokgopa with Morakane Mosupye, a member of ANC's Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC).

Other PEC members pleaded with Ramaphosa to find a role for Ramokgopa so that he could ensure he continues his work in the economic sector.

Ramaphosa, who is currently attending a summit in Russia, is expected to meet with Gauteng officials on Monday to inform them of the decision.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe confirmed to Sowetan that they pleaded with Ramaphosa to find a suitable position for Ramokgopa.

"We presented this before office bearers and presented to president and we said we wanted to look at the issue of alternative deployment for him," said Khawe.

"We said we wouldn't want to lose his skills... The president said he would give us feedback and they assured us that they would find us."

Khawe revealed that Ramokgopa would also be announced as the PEC's convenor on the economic cluster at their meeting next month.

"He's going to play that role in the PEC and those who are in the economic cluster will all report to him," said Khawe.

He praised Ramokgopa for offering himself as a sacrificial lamb at the 11th hour when they were scratching their heads trying to decide which male MEC to remove from Makhura's cabinet.

"When we were still dealing with that he came and said he would offer to step down and said, 'I'm not expecting anything, I'm helping the organisation'," Khawe said.

"We believe that is an act of revolutionary consciousness that can be a lesson to others."

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said: "We don't comment on rumours. As you know, the president announces appointments he makes and he has made no such announcement."

Ramokgopa did not respond to Sowetan's request for comment.

Ramaphosa is leading the SA delegation in the first Russia-Africa Summit held in the city of Sochi.

-Sowetan

