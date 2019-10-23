Gauteng ANC secures Ramokgopa new job

Ramaphosa, who is currently attending a summit in Russia, is expected to meet with Gauteng officials on Monday to inform them of the decision.

ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe confirmed to Sowetan that they pleaded with Ramaphosa to find a suitable position for Ramokgopa.

"We presented this before office bearers and presented to president and we said we wanted to look at the issue of alternative deployment for him," said Khawe.

"We said we wouldn't want to lose his skills... The president said he would give us feedback and they assured us that they would find us."

Khawe revealed that Ramokgopa would also be announced as the PEC's convenor on the economic cluster at their meeting next month.

"He's going to play that role in the PEC and those who are in the economic cluster will all report to him," said Khawe.

He praised Ramokgopa for offering himself as a sacrificial lamb at the 11th hour when they were scratching their heads trying to decide which male MEC to remove from Makhura's cabinet.

"When we were still dealing with that he came and said he would offer to step down and said, 'I'm not expecting anything, I'm helping the organisation'," Khawe said.

"We believe that is an act of revolutionary consciousness that can be a lesson to others."

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said: "We don't comment on rumours. As you know, the president announces appointments he makes and he has made no such announcement."

Ramokgopa did not respond to Sowetan's request for comment.

Ramaphosa is leading the SA delegation in the first Russia-Africa Summit held in the city of Sochi.

-Sowetan