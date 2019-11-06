'I feel like I'm here for an ambush,' Manyi tells state capture commission

He claimed he did not know what those topics had to do with state capture.

"I then respond to this and say to the secretariat that I am confused on what this had to do with the state capture mandate ... I go further: I say that in any event, people that were actors in this space were actually ministers. It was a minister that would have suspended me, dismissed me, reinstated me or transferred me. Where do I come in?

"I was the subject of these decisions, so what am I coming to do here?

"These were decisions that were taken by the executive authorities over me ... Then I get subpoenaed to come here. I get coerced to come here," he said.

Manyi said the questions were a "broad canvas" that was difficult to prepare for.

"I don’t think the commission is ready for me and I certainly am not ready. I should have been given ample opportunity to prepare. I feel like I am here for an ambush ... I am asking for an adjournment until the commission can give me all the things I need to consider," he said.