'Let's be decent and keep our mouths shut' - Mabuza refuses to condemn anti-gay stance of African states

Brauteseth also spoke about how it was not just the gay community that was targeted, but heterosexual allies - “like myself” - are imprisoned for up to 10 years in some countries for assisting a homosexual friend.

“Surely as the man tasked with assisting the president in the running of this country, I am asking you here and now to take a principled stand and with pride. Take a stand and condemn the actions of African legislators across Africa who are involved human rights abuses. I ask you to do that deputy president," he said.

Mabuza declined, saying that while Brauteseth's position on the matter was more or less similar to his, it was not that easy to condemn other countries.

Mabuza said the country's constitution called upon its leaders to respect the sovereignty of any state - “and we must mind what we say about other people”.

He said there were multilateral platforms like the African Union and Southern African Development Community where such matters could be discussed.

"But you can't put yourself to be morally above others. You can't put your belief to be the belief of the rest of the world. The way we believe in things as South Africans, we must not impose our belief to everyone," he said.

He said this country should seek to negotiate and persuade people to see things the way South Africa sees them using the provided platforms.

"So let us not be arrogant and think we are the best out of this world," said Mabuza, who was answering MPs' questions in the National Council of Provinces.