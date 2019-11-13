'Bokke must fall': 5 quotes from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's parliament address

In his address on Tuesday, Ndlozi claimed that the national rugby team is a symbol of the historic deprivation of black people.

Here are five stand-out quotes from his address.

'We are unable to join in the fake celebration of the Springbok'

"The EFF has long called for the total decolonisation of our public symbols. This underlies out inability to join in the fake celebration of the Springboks. The Springbok is a sign that cannot be white-washed. It stands in parallel with Die Stem and white supremacy in our society."

'The Springboks are a white supremacist sign that belongs in the dustbin of history'

“We are a generation of 'Die Stem must fall'. We are the generation that is refusing the emotional abuse that our parents went through. We are a generation that will say without a shadow of doubt, without any apology, that Die Bokke must fall. It is a white supremacist sign that belongs in the dustbin of history."

'There are more rugby players in the Eastern Cape than white people combined in South Africa'

"The white community to this day has not recognised the humanity of black people. They refuse to accept that in 25 years, only one - Makazole Mapimpi - has made it from rural rugby in the Eastern Cape, where there are more black rugby players than white people combined in South Africa."

'When you are done here, go celebrate the statue of Louis Botha'

"No racial unity until a rugby team rises that has black majority, like the country we live in. When you are done here, go celebrate the statue of Louis Botha. Go and celebrate at Strijdom Square. Go sing Die Stem. Go fly the apartheid flag. Send your children to Jan Van Riebeeck school down the road. Do not include us."

'There are no whites to unite with us on landlessness'

"Our message is that black people, you are on your own. There are no whites to unite with us on landlessness, in informal settlements. Do not force black people to celebrate people who humiliate them."