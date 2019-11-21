Zuma state security minister Bongani Bongo in court on corruption charges

Former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo was arrested for corruption and appeared in court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court, facing 13 charges of corruption.

He was released on R5,000 bail and the case was postponed to January 31.

Two years ago, the Sunday Times reported that Bongo allegedly offered a “blank cheque” to the evidence leader of parliament’s state capture inquiry, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, in exchange for scuppering a probe into mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.