Zuma state security minister Bongani Bongo in court on corruption charges

21 November 2019 - 09:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan, Thabo Mokone and Andisiwe Makinana
The Sunday Times reported two years ago that Bongani Bongo allegedly offered a 'blank cheque' to the evidence leader of parliament’s state capture inquiry in exchange for scuppering a probe into Eskom. Just weeks later, Jacob Zuma appointed Bongo state security minister.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

Former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo was arrested for corruption and appeared in court on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court, facing 13 charges of corruption.

He was released on R5,000 bail and the case was postponed to January 31.

Two years ago, the Sunday Times reported that Bongo allegedly offered a “blank cheque” to the evidence leader of parliament’s state capture inquiry, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, in exchange for scuppering a probe into mismanagement and corruption at Eskom.

In a sworn affidavit, Vanara alleged that Bongo offered the bribe on instructions of Eskom’s management team and board members.

He was appointed state security minister by former president Jacob Zuma a few weeks after the alleged incident.

As part of his bail conditions, Bongo is not allowed travel overseas without informing the investigating officer and may not interfere with witnesses.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: “Yesterday I had a chat with him, he informed me that he was summoned to appear before court. This is how I know the story. But I was surprised and shocked to hear that he was then arrested this morning.”

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo was not aware of the details of the arrest or charges "but we will monitor the developments and we will comment at the appropriate time". 

This is a developing story.

