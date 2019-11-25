Politics

DA probing leaked audio clip linked to Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

25 November 2019 - 08:26 By Kgothatso Madisa
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Image: DA

The DA is investigating its Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, and MMC for roads and transport, Sheila Senkubuge, after an audio clip, purportedly of them discussing plans to fire government officials, emerged on social media on Sunday.

SowetanLIVE understands that the audio was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October, after a mayoral committee meeting.

In the audio, Mokgalapa allegedly tells Senkubuge about plans to fire the city’s chief operations officer, James Murphy, when he returned from a Denmark trip.

Various issues are discussed, including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies. The city’s speaker, Katlego Mathebe, is referred to as a “witch”. The 30-minute audio also purports that the pair were intimate, a part they have said was tampered with.

Tshwane mayor says he was being blackmailed with 'sex soundbyte'

City of Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he has been blackmailed with an audio recording containing 'supposed intimate engagement' with ...
Politics
14 hours ago

DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said: “The DA's political leadership will meet with the mayor, while the DA’s federal legal commission has been tasked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter.”

Mokgalapa and Senkubuge on Sunday laid charges of extortion and blackmail at the Brooklyn police station after saying the audio clip had been used to demand reinstatement of four officials who were suspended from the municipality.

“Mayor Mokgalapa has laid charges of extortion and invasion of privacy against some known and unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station, as well as with the Hawks.

“The DA is committed to provide clean governance and will act appropriately when such serious allegations arise,” said Moodey.

In a statement after they charges were laid, Mokgalapa said he and Senkubuge viewed the recording in a “very serious light” and had been “aware of the existence of this audio recording for a few days”.

