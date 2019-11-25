DA probing leaked audio clip linked to Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

The DA is investigating its Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, and MMC for roads and transport, Sheila Senkubuge, after an audio clip, purportedly of them discussing plans to fire government officials, emerged on social media on Sunday.

SowetanLIVE understands that the audio was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October, after a mayoral committee meeting.

In the audio, Mokgalapa allegedly tells Senkubuge about plans to fire the city’s chief operations officer, James Murphy, when he returned from a Denmark trip.

Various issues are discussed, including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies. The city’s speaker, Katlego Mathebe, is referred to as a “witch”. The 30-minute audio also purports that the pair were intimate, a part they have said was tampered with.