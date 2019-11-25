DA probing leaked audio clip linked to Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa
The DA is investigating its Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa, and MMC for roads and transport, Sheila Senkubuge, after an audio clip, purportedly of them discussing plans to fire government officials, emerged on social media on Sunday.
SowetanLIVE understands that the audio was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October, after a mayoral committee meeting.
In the audio, Mokgalapa allegedly tells Senkubuge about plans to fire the city’s chief operations officer, James Murphy, when he returned from a Denmark trip.
Various issues are discussed, including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies. The city’s speaker, Katlego Mathebe, is referred to as a “witch”. The 30-minute audio also purports that the pair were intimate, a part they have said was tampered with.
DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said: “The DA's political leadership will meet with the mayor, while the DA’s federal legal commission has been tasked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter.”
Mokgalapa and Senkubuge on Sunday laid charges of extortion and blackmail at the Brooklyn police station after saying the audio clip had been used to demand reinstatement of four officials who were suspended from the municipality.
“Mayor Mokgalapa has laid charges of extortion and invasion of privacy against some known and unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station, as well as with the Hawks.
“The DA is committed to provide clean governance and will act appropriately when such serious allegations arise,” said Moodey.
In a statement after they charges were laid, Mokgalapa said he and Senkubuge viewed the recording in a “very serious light” and had been “aware of the existence of this audio recording for a few days”.