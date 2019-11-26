Bongani Bongo tells parliament: 'I'm looking forward to proving my innocence'

Controversial ANC MP Bongani Bongo was back in parliament on Tuesday, days after being arrested by the Hawks and charged with corruption.

Bongo, who chairs the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on home affairs, did not shy away from the controversy in his opening remarks to a committee meeting to discuss strategies to resolve long queues at home affairs offices.

“I have to say this,” he began, “that those who watched closely their television on Thursday, I was called by the NDPP (national director of public prosecutions) to appear in court on Thursday on allegations of bribery.

“I co-operated with the process and I appeared, and to this extent welcomed the charges that were brought. And in line with the constitution and the rule of law, I submitted to the process that I was subjected to.

“I am looking forward to and assure the nation that I will go to court and prove my innocence. Whatever the outcomes of the court will be binding to me and my conscience. I think those would be the welcoming remarks to this meeting,” he said.