'You're costing us our bonuses': Kimi Makwetu tells of death threats to audit staff

Makwetu told MPs that senior employees from Rand Water, a department of water and sanitation entity, intimidated his staff in August when they told them that that the AG's audit findings "are costing them their bonuses".

Makwetu also reported that a CFO from the Mpofana local municipality, in the Pietermaritzburg region of KwaZulu-Natal, in October offered one of his managers a bribe in exchange of a favourable audit outcome.

The AG said the matter has been reported to Saps and a criminal investigation was under way.

At Mpumalanga's Victor Khanye local municipality in Delmas, Makwetu reported that the municipal manager "informed the audit team that they might be kidnapped due to audit on SCM (supply chain management) tenders".

The alleged act of intimidation also took place in October.

Makwetu also told MPs that senior employees of the Msukaligwa local municipality, in another Mpumalanga town of Ermelo, asked his auditors "unreasonable questions" that compromised their safety.

Makwetu said other acts of intimidation also took place at municipalities such as Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape and uMfolozi in KZN.

He also cited an incident in Nelson Mandela Bay last month in which his audit team had to be extracted from the coastal city after newspaper articles on the killings related to issues they were auditing were left in an office they had been utilising.