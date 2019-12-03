'Just switch off the lights': Parliament calls for concrete plans on Eskom debt

"The municipalities must turn off the lights of those companies that are not paying. Switch it off. It's like DStv: if you don't pay your DStv, you get an error message and the screen just keeps moving until you pay.

"Let's be clear about it: even before we even get the top 20 companies, just switch off the lights.”

Hlengwa's request came at the end of a three-and-a-half hour meeting on Tuesday in which the departments of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and public enterprises, the National Treasury, the SA Local Government Association (Salga) and Eskom appeared before the committee to talk about the escalating debt owed to the power utility.

MPs heard that government departments and municipalities owed a combined approximately R36bn to the cash-strapped SOE. Municipalities owed R26.5bn of that amount at the end of October, while provincial governments owed R5.8bn.

National government departments owed R3.4bn, with the department of public works owing a whopping R3bn of that.

Hlengwa said Scopa would seek a meeting with public works so that it can take MPs through why it had this problem and to discuss a clear way forward.

Even in the provincial sphere, the provincial departments of public works, roads and transport are the biggest defaulters - owing R3.7bn of the total R5.8bn owed by provinces. They too will have to submit their individual payment plans.

A similar request will be sent to the top 20 defaulting municipalities.

The department of public enterprises, of which Eskom is an entity, owes the company R13.2m.

Parliament will also not be spared. Scopa will also write to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and parliament management about the R17,000 that parliament owes the power utility.

Salga NEC member Thami Ngubane sought to defend municipalities, arguing that non-payment by municipalities to the water boards and Eskom should not be viewed in isolation, but as a manifestation of a larger problem. He said MPs should consider the underlying factors, which included non-payment for the services provided by municipalities.

“At a practical level, at the consumption level, that's where the challenges are. It's not that the people are paying municipalities and the municipalities don't pay for bulk services and use the money for other purposes. That's not the case,” he said.