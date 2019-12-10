Unpacking Cyril Ramaphosa's shortened trip to Egypt

Ramaphosa met El-Sisi for bilateral talks that he described as “frank and open”, covering a range of bilateral, continental and global issues.

“We noted increased economic co-operation and trade relations between our two countries, which will stimulate the growing presence of South African and Egyptian companies in each other’s countries,” he said after the meeting.

"As the two governments, we have committed ourselves to create an enabling environment to reduce the cost and improve the ease of doing business in our respective countries."

Peace and stability in Africa also came up, with Ramaphosa saying they have reaffirmed a commitment to peace and stability on the continent.

“We have also congratulated President El-Sisi for the exemplary manner in which he has led the African Union as its chairperson,” added Ramaphosa, who takes over as chair of the AU next year.

After the meeting with El-Sisi, Ramaphosa decided not to stay in Egypt and continue to Aswan as was planned. He was meant to participate in the inaugural Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development.

The forum is expected to host African and world leaders, policy makers, regional and international business people, members of civil society and academics to exchange views on challenges to peace, security and development, as well as opportunities.