No load-shedding from Tuesday, promises Ramaphosa as 'sabotage' partly blamed for blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that load-shedding will come to an end on Tuesday next week - and that it will not be a dark Christmas.

The president said that from December 17 to January 13, and “hopefully thereafter”, the lights would stay on.

This as Eskom pledged that problems which caused the thousands of megawatts of energy to be lost over the past week - which saw the country plunged into darkness and unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding - would be resolved and the power back into the system by the end of the week.

Ramaphosa cut short his trip to Egypt and met Eskom's board and management alongside deputy president David Mabuza and ministers Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.