SACP to plot its way forward at special congress this week

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has dug in its heels in its effort to stop what it calls a return of neoliberal dominance in the economy.

According to the party’s organisational report - presented at its special national congress this week - the SACP’s principal task in representing the working class in the transformation of the economy is to intensify the fight against state capture and leave no space for the return “to the era of neoliberal dominance”.

Presenting the report, party leader Blade Nzimande said the SACP stood for a “democratic developmental path and state”. In order to make this a reality, part of what members will discuss when they break into committees this week is the transformation of the financial sector.