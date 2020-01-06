DA shoots down call to place city of Tshwane under administration

Finance MMC Mare-Lize Fourie said Maile’s reasons for wanting to place the city under administration were flawed and would not stand up in a court of law.

“Maile has been drumming on that Tshwane is bankrupt,” Fourie said, and added that the city was in a better position now than when it was when the ANC was in power.

“When the DA took over the metro from the ANC in 2016, there were serious financial problems. At the time the deficit was R1.3bn. We started with long-term financial plans and organisational restructuring,” said Fourie, listing several other efforts the DA had put in place to change the situation.

She said that in 2016 the city had only 15 days of cash for day-to-day activities but now had enough to keep the city running for a month and a half.

“We don’t owe any creditors money, including Rand Water and Eskom,” she said.

At the time Maile announced the city would be placed under administration, he had invoked section 139, which gave the province the power to take over the running of the municipality if the municipality was unable to adequately perform the function.

Maile said at the time: “Some of the reasons include all these allegations of corruption that have been taking place, all these illegal appointments, inability to deal with findings and recommendations of the AG, the collapse of service delivery, and there were no ward committees since 2016.”

Fourie explained why Maile’s ideas were flawed.

“If you look at section 139 [of the Constitution], it says an intervention becomes necessary when there are two requirements that are not met. Number one is when the municipality is unwilling or unable to perform its duties. The second requirement links to an executive obligation.