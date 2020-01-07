WATCH | Ramaphosa grills official over failing sewage system in Northern Cape town

President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded answers from officials at the Phokwane municipality in Pampierstad in the Northern Cape over why the sewerage system could not be fixed.

Residents from the Sakhile area complained to Ramaphosa that pipes in the area could not contain the sewerage, which then filled their houses.

The president grilled engineer Tumelo Thage from the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (Misa), who had been seconded to the municipality.

“You can’t have sewerage that is causing so much distress to the community. It is only 2km and all you need to do is increase the pipe. Engineer, please,” Ramaphosa said.