Politics

WATCH | Five must-see moments from the #ANC108 celebration

09 January 2020 - 09:11 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the dreams of Sol Plaatje and his ilk will be realised 'when we act much faster on the land reform process'.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ruling party is in celebratory mode as it marks 108 years since it was founded, but its leadership is also hard at work speaking out against self-serving leaders as it attempts to regain the trust of South Africans.

On Wednesday, the party's leadership commemorated the ANC's birthday in Kimberly, where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the grave of the party's first secretary-general, Sol Plaatje.

Ramaphosa spoke glowingly of Plaatje's contribution to the ANC and committed to ensuring that the party self-corrects. He also acknowledged that the ANC would do a lot better once it acts on land reform.

“The dreams and aspirations of Sol Plaatje and his ilk will be realised when we act much faster on the land reform process.”

Here are five must-see moments from the celebration, from the cake-cutting ceremony to remembering Plaatje:

Happy birthday ANC

Economic restoration 

Cake-cutting ceremony 

Remembering Sol Plaatje 

'The ANC is yours'

