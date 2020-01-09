WATCH | Five must-see moments from the #ANC108 celebration
The ruling party is in celebratory mode as it marks 108 years since it was founded, but its leadership is also hard at work speaking out against self-serving leaders as it attempts to regain the trust of South Africans.
On Wednesday, the party's leadership commemorated the ANC's birthday in Kimberly, where President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the grave of the party's first secretary-general, Sol Plaatje.
Ramaphosa spoke glowingly of Plaatje's contribution to the ANC and committed to ensuring that the party self-corrects. He also acknowledged that the ANC would do a lot better once it acts on land reform.
“The dreams and aspirations of Sol Plaatje and his ilk will be realised when we act much faster on the land reform process.”
Here are five must-see moments from the celebration, from the cake-cutting ceremony to remembering Plaatje:
Happy birthday ANC
Happy Birthday ANC! #ANC108— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 8, 2020
pic.twitter.com/QeA5EBKOTb
Economic restoration
We have a government that is hard at work to restore our economy. #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/HskTMDq8Jn— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
Cake-cutting ceremony
At the Mayibuye Multi-purpose Centre in Galeshewe for the cake cutting ceremony to mark 108 years of the ANC. In 2018 we embarked on a revolutionary pilgrimage and visited the gravesites of ANC leaders who were there in the beginning. ANC has a rich history and ancestry. #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/HDg7E7JZlH— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
Remembering Sol Plaatje
To the sacred memory of Cde Solomon Tsekisho Plaatjie. Your intellectualism inspired the vision of the African National Congress. We pledge to you that we will continue on the path you crafted in the beginning. We will restore the ANC to be the ANC that you envisaged. #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/ZkaSrDTOpg— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
'The ANC is yours'
@MYANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile reassures the community that the ANC remains the people’s movement #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 pic.twitter.com/6QL72dtqpr— #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 #Khawuleza (@MYANC) January 8, 2020