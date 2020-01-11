Crowds trickle into Kimberley stadium ahead of Ramaphosa's January 8 statement

Before 9am on Saturday, crowds began trickling into the Tafel Lager Park stadium in Kimberley where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the ANC's January 8 statement later in the day.

About 25,000 ANC supporters in black, green and gold regalia are expected to fill the stadium in anticipation of Ramaphosa's address.

As the ANC marks 108 years of existence, the party indicated it would use its January 8 rally to inspire hope at a time of unemployment and inequality.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule previously said the ANC would use the event to reassert itself as a “pro-poor party”.