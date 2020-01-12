Politics

DA worried after 'execution-style' murder at Durban hospital

12 January 2020 - 11:50 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A patient was shot dead "execution-style" in a Durban hospital on Friday.
A patient was shot dead "execution-style" in a Durban hospital on Friday.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

The DA is worried about the safety of public health facilities after a patient was shot dead at Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Friday.

According to police, two armed suspects entered the hospital and fatally shot a 47-year-old patient. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and a case of murder is being investigated.

Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital

Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot dead a patient on Friday evening.
News
1 day ago

“The DA extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family. The first priority must be their wellbeing, as well as that of the patients and staff affected and psychological support must be provided to ensure that any long-lasting trauma is relieved,” said DA KZN health spokesperson Rishigen Viranna.

He added that the “execution-style” shooting came in the wake of recent violent attacks at other health facilities in the province, including at KwaMsane, Nkonjeni and RK Khan.

He said the safety of both patients and hospital staff were at risk.

Health MEC calls for stricter security after patient shot dead at Durban hospital

A patient who was killed execution style at a Durban hospital on Friday evening has been identified as a foreign national.
News
22 hours ago

“Of particular concern in this latest case is that the gunmen drove onto the Clairwood Hospital property, seemingly without any security checks.

“According to reports, while the gates were locked when they tried to leave, they were able to do so by threatening the security guards into opening them,” Viranna said.

According to the DA, this raises “serious” concerns regarding the training that hospital security guards receive.

The party said it would call on KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to fast-track a major overhaul of current hospital and clinic security measures, including improved training of security personnel, better visitor entry and security checks, CCTV cameras and evacuation procedures.

MORE

Patient shot in the head at Durban hospital

Police are on the hunt for two men who brazenly walked into a Durban hospital and allegedly shot dead a patient on Friday evening.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo health department investigating after mentally challenged patient killed in ward

The department of health in Limpopo has launched an investigation after a mentally challenged patient was assaulted and killed by another patient on ...
News
1 month ago

Patients fend for themselves as fearful nurses flee after hospital shooting

Patients said they were feeling the effects of nurses downing tools at Witbank General Hospital
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DA worried after 'execution-style' murder at Durban hospital Politics
  2. Parliament wants 'full report' into military plane crash in the DRC Politics
  3. Ramaphosa gives thumbs-up for Angie's grade 9 exit plan Politics
  4. Duduzane Zuma steals the show at ANC birthday bash Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to deliver ANC's January 8 statement Politics

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X