Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Zondo to hear application on Zuma summons

14 January 2020 - 09:42 By timeslive

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, will hear an application from the commission's legal team to issue a summons to former president Jacob Zuma.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The summons is to have Zuma appear before the commission between January 27 and 31.

Zondo will also hear evidence about the Gupta aircraft landing at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion.

