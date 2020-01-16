Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Hawks head takes the stand

16 January 2020 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear law enforcement-related testimony from the head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, on Thursday.


The commission heard testimony on the same issue from retired colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard an application from the commission's legal team to issue a summons against former president Jacob Zuma.

