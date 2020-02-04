Mkhwebane is a rogue, Ramaphosa's lawyer tells high court

Later, when Mkhwebane’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane took the stand, he bemoaned the label. “The public protector — a chapter nine institution — was called a rogue in the court. She was called a rogue without justification,” he said.

He said this case was about the “two most important constitutional beings, both of whom require respect”.

In her report, which found that Ramaphosa misled parliament, violated the executive ethics code and acted inconsistently with his office, Mkhwebane also found prima facie evidence of money laundering in the more than R400m that was donated to the CR17 campaign.

The investigation was in relation to a 2017 donation of R500,000 that late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson made to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa turned to courts to have the so-called “Bosasa report” set aside and declared unlawful.

The president is relying on two main arguments to dislodge Mkhwebane’s report: that he did not know about the donation made to his CR17 campaign, and that Mkhwebane did not have jurisdiction to investigate donations made to a private political campaign.

His legal team sought to prove to the court that Mkhwebane erred in the law when she misread the executive ethics code, made a material error of fact in finding that Ramaphosa misled parliament, and that the finding of suspicion of money laundering was irrational with no legal basis.