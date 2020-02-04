POLL | Has much changed since FW de Klerk's 1990 speech?

It has been 30 years since the apartheid government announced the unbanning of political movements such as the ANC, PAC and SACP, and the release of apartheid prisoners, paving the way for the end of white minority rule.

Former president FW de Klerk used his speech at the opening of parliament in 1990 to address these and several other issues, including the death penalty and human rights.

It was seen as a catalyst for dramatic and surprising events.

Nine days after delivering his speech on February 2 that year, former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years and, within three months, the first bilateral talks between the ANC and De Klerk's government took place.

The speech also marked the beginning of a radical new political landscape in SA.