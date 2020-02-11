Five spicy quotes from the EFF's response to President Ramaphosa's AU appointment

The EFF reacted to the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa as chair of the AU with a stinging statement highlighting his alleged inadequacies.

The red berets said Ramaphosa could not be trusted with such an important mandate because he was “incapable and indecisive”.

Last week, ahead of assuming the position in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ramaphosa said SA would use its chairship to promote women in business.

While some politicians have kept mum on the appointment, the EFF issued a statement on Monday lambasting the president.

Here are five quotes from the EFF's statement:

Incapable and indecisive

“Cyril Ramaphosa is incapable and indecisive to be trusted with such an important mandate.

“Under the leadership of Ramaphosa, there has been a lack of accountability, transparency and good governance.”

High levels of unemployment

“Ramaphosa currently leads a nation with high levels of unemployment, where 50% of the youth is unemployed.

“He leads a nation currently undergoing mass retrenchments and low levels of economic growth.”

Failed to defend our nation from thieves

“During the massive looting SA experienced in the years of Gupta capture, Ramaphosa failed to defend our nation from thieves as deputy president.

“Most recently, it is the ANC of Ramaphosa which signed into law of reactionary Refugee Amendment Act that strips refugees and asylum seekers of their rights to political activity in SA.”

Noise of guns

“Ramaphosa calls for the silence of guns in the continent, while he played such a critical role in their noise in Marikana.

“The noise of guns in the continent is a direct result of interest in imperialism, which Ramaphosa has proven to be a loyal servant of, as seen in Marikana.”

Elevation of a man who failed

“The appointment of Ramaphosa is, therefore, an elevation of a man who has failed to lead SA domestically on to the continental stage.

“Africa needs leadership that understands the importance of both political and economic freedom, the need to collapse colonial borders which undermine the AU’s agenda towards African unity and economic emancipation of the African continent to usher socialism.”