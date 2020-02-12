Ramaphosa 'not losing sleep' over EFF's threat to disrupt Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unfazed by the EFF's threats to disrupt his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

It will be Ramaphosa’s fourth Sona – and the first to be disrupted, if the EFF makes good on its threat to disrupt him should he not fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

“I can assure you the president is not losing any sleep over the threat of a disruption. He fully believes in free political expression,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko on Wednesday.

“It would be a lot more ideal though if such political expression would yield some sort of results. We don't understand what disrupting Sona is going to achieve.”

Asked whether the president had expressed any sentiments about the threats to disrupt the address, Diko responded: “That is not a concern for the president.”