WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni's son testifies at state capture inquiry
17 February 2020 - 10:32
The Zondo commission will hear testimony related to allegations of corruption at Mhlathuze Water on Monday.
The commission said in a statement that Thalente Myeni, the son of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, would be giving evidence.
"The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear before the commission over the next few weeks," the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said.