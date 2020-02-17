Politics

WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni's son testifies at state capture inquiry

17 February 2020 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE

The Zondo commission will hear testimony related to allegations of corruption at Mhlathuze Water on Monday.


The commission said in a statement that Thalente Myeni, the son of former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, would be giving evidence.

"The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear before the commission over the next few weeks," the commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said.

