Millions 'channelled to Zuma's foundation, cash hidden in Dudu Myeni's home office'

The Zondo commission on Monday heard how millions of rands were channelled to the Jacob Zuma Foundation and “hidden” at former SAA and Mhlathuze Water board chairperson Dudu Myeni's home office.

According to the witness — named “Mr X” over fears for his life — his company was used to receive money from Myeni's son Thalente before it was transferred to the foundation, which Myeni also chairs.

Furthermore, testified Mr X, some of the money was withdrawn in cash and “hidden” at Myeni's home office in Richards Bay.

Mr X's company, Isibonelo Construction, received more than R3m in three separate payments from Premier Attraction 1016 — a company owned solely by Thalente.