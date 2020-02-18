Was apartheid a crime against humanity? Of course it was, says Steenhuisen to Ntuli

The brief exchange between the two came after DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia took to Twitter to “warn” against what he said was the inaccurate use of words such as “genocide” and “crime against humanity” in the context of apartheid.

He said he had experienced apartheid and its legacy, and that it was wrong to call those who had different views on the matter “apartheid apologists”.

His views were criticised, as some questioned whether they represented those of the DA. This did not sit well with Ntuli, who said while she supported healthy debate, this issue was not up for discussion.