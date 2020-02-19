Politics

IN QUOTES | Bantu Holomisa on job creation, looting sprees by politicians and putting an end to 'nonsense'

19 February 2020 - 10:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bantu Holomisa says rural people could be given jobs combating soil erosion and clearing silted-up dams and rivers.
Bantu Holomisa says rural people could be given jobs combating soil erosion and clearing silted-up dams and rivers.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says 1994's noble intentions have been “hijacked” by thugs.

Debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Tuesday, Holomisa said the same leadership that liberated people in 1994 was now “embroiled in the looting of state resources”.

Here are five quotes from Holomisa's address in parliament.

Stole money

“Many people who had hoped that when you, Mr President, ascended to office with your pronunciations that by today there must have been action taken against those who stole the money. Money that could have been used to alleviate the backlogs and imbalances of the past.”

Looting sprees

“It is equally worrying that some of those who have been implicated are seemingly regrouping to continue with their looting sprees. It is for that reason that there must be a plan and strategy to improve on the performance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).”

Not allowing 'nonsense' to continue

“With huge cases like the Gupta looting, VBS robbing of the poor, municipalities’ monies, Bosasa and the other revelations of the commissions of inquiry, we can’t allow this nonsense to continue.”

Cellphone hacking

“Cellphone companies should be lobbied to assist with a communication campaign as they have access to all our phones. It is time that we inculcate a culture of ownership. We must clean up the mess we made, nobody is going to do it for us.”

Job creation 

“Job opportunities can be created if government could launch a programme to plant grass and put other erosion-combating measures in place to preserve the soil in rural areas and to clear silted-up dams and rivers to restore their capacity.”

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Malema walks out as MPs debate President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

Members of parliament on Tuesday afternoon debated the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona).
Politics
20 hours ago

Social media laments lack of progressive engagement during the Sona debate

Members of parliament responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Tuesday
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH | 'Do you beat your wife?' Malema leaves parliament after claims and counter-claims

Allegations of domestic abuse flew in parliament on Tuesday, before EFF leader Julius Malema led his party out of the House following an explosive ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony about the State Security ... Politics
  2. IN QUOTES | Bantu Holomisa on job creation, looting sprees by politicians and ... Politics
  3. Maimane calls behaviour at Sona debate 'childish' - but what happened when he ... Politics
  4. Twitter weighs in on GBV claims at Sona debate: 'Gender-based violence is not a ... Politics
  5. Social media laments lack of progressive engagement during the Sona debate Politics

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X