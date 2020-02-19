IN QUOTES | Bantu Holomisa on job creation, looting sprees by politicians and putting an end to 'nonsense'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says 1994's noble intentions have been “hijacked” by thugs.

Debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Tuesday, Holomisa said the same leadership that liberated people in 1994 was now “embroiled in the looting of state resources”.

Here are five quotes from Holomisa's address in parliament.

Stole money

“Many people who had hoped that when you, Mr President, ascended to office with your pronunciations that by today there must have been action taken against those who stole the money. Money that could have been used to alleviate the backlogs and imbalances of the past.”

Looting sprees

“It is equally worrying that some of those who have been implicated are seemingly regrouping to continue with their looting sprees. It is for that reason that there must be a plan and strategy to improve on the performance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).”

Not allowing 'nonsense' to continue

“With huge cases like the Gupta looting, VBS robbing of the poor, municipalities’ monies, Bosasa and the other revelations of the commissions of inquiry, we can’t allow this nonsense to continue.”

Cellphone hacking

“Cellphone companies should be lobbied to assist with a communication campaign as they have access to all our phones. It is time that we inculcate a culture of ownership. We must clean up the mess we made, nobody is going to do it for us.”

Job creation

“Job opportunities can be created if government could launch a programme to plant grass and put other erosion-combating measures in place to preserve the soil in rural areas and to clear silted-up dams and rivers to restore their capacity.”