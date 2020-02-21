'They stole most of the ANC's ideas': Tito Mboweni on EFF leaders

The notion of politicians “stealing ideas” from each other continues, with the EFF the latest to be accused.

On Thursday, finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social media to accuse EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and his party of biting the ANC's idea to implement a sovereign wealth fund.

This after the EFF, during the State Of the Nation Address debate on Tuesday, said it wanted to implement the sovereign wealth fund to invest in growing SA's economy.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni said the ANC championed the concept long before the EFF did.

“Remember that these folks emerged from the ANC Youth League. They stole most of the ANC ideas, not decorum, and pretended these are their own.

“Sovereign wealth fund is an ANC idea, not theirs,” said Mboweni.