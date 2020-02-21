Politics

'They stole most of the ANC's ideas': Tito Mboweni on EFF leaders

Who's fooling who and who's biting from who?

21 February 2020 - 09:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said a sovereign wealth fund is the ANC's idea, not one from the EFF.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said a sovereign wealth fund is the ANC's idea, not one from the EFF.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The notion of politicians “stealing ideas” from each other continues, with the EFF the latest to be accused.

On Thursday, finance minister Tito Mboweni took to social media to accuse EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and his party of biting the ANC's idea to implement a sovereign wealth fund.

This after the EFF, during the State Of the Nation Address debate on Tuesday, said it wanted to implement the sovereign wealth fund to invest in growing SA's economy.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni said the ANC championed the concept long before the EFF did.

“Remember that these folks emerged from the ANC Youth League. They stole most of the ANC ideas, not decorum, and pretended these are their own.

“Sovereign wealth fund is an ANC idea, not theirs,” said Mboweni.

Mboweni said the governing party had been discussing the idea for years, adding that he will share more details about the State Bank in his Budget speech on February 26.

Mboweni also took a shot at Shivambu, saying Shivambu “misunderstood” what he meant about “disruption” as a political philosophical construct.

“Unfortunately, there is always room for misunderstanding 'things'.

“Shivambu misunderstood me when I talked about 'disruption' as a political philosophical construct. I did not mean chaos and unruly behaviour,” said Mboweni.

Shivambu did not let the jabs go unnoticed.

He clapped back immediately by challenging Mboweni to prove his claims, and also hinted  the ANC was “being led” by the EFF.

“Please accept to be led minister Mboweni, and save yourself from mavunwa (lies)," he added.

