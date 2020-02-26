POLL | EFF to march against load-shedding, will you join in?
The EFF will on Friday march against load-shedding, the privatisation of Eskom and its unbundling.
On Tuesday, the party said the march is in defence of the public's asset and invited the community of Winnie Mandela in Ekurhuleni to take part. The EFF and its supporters will head to Eskom's Megawatt Park in Johannesburg.
3 DAYS TO GO!— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 25, 2020
We invite all South Africans to join the people’s March against load shedding and the privatisation of Eskom. This fight is in defence of the people’s asset and a demand to end loadshedding. #EFFEskomMarch pic.twitter.com/IU8aSi0fRi
The march follows the #SowetoShutDown, which saw residents protest against faulty electricity meters and load-shedding.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Monday said it will join the red berets as it shares the view that independent power producers (IPPs) will be detrimental to the power utility.
“ATM holds a view that the introduction of IPPs and the permission to allow municipalities to procure directly from IPPs is intended to weaken the revenue-generation stream of Eskom,” it said in a statement.
During the state of the nation address (Sona) two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that municipalities in good standing will be allowed to procure energy from IPPs.
TimesLIVE reported that, in January, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility's generation repair process is expected to continue for up to 18 months. He also cautioned that the public can expect increased power cuts while Eskom seeks to solve the energy crisis.