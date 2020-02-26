POLL | EFF to march against load-shedding, will you join in?

The march follows the #SowetoShutDown, which saw residents protest against faulty electricity meters and load-shedding.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Monday said it will join the red berets as it shares the view that independent power producers (IPPs) will be detrimental to the power utility.

“ATM holds a view that the introduction of IPPs and the permission to allow municipalities to procure directly from IPPs is intended to weaken the revenue-generation stream of Eskom,” it said in a statement.

During the state of the nation address (Sona) two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that municipalities in good standing will be allowed to procure energy from IPPs.

TimesLIVE reported that, in January, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power utility's generation repair process is expected to continue for up to 18 months. He also cautioned that the public can expect increased power cuts while Eskom seeks to solve the energy crisis.