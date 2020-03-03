Politics

Birthday wishes stream in for Julius Malema as he turns 39

03 March 2020 - 10:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
It's EFF leader Julius Malema's birthday.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

Birthday messages have been pouring in for EFF leader Julius Malema as he celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday. 

No strangers to popping corks at any celebration, the EFF started the party on Monday. House of BNG and Moët & Chandon were partners.

In a statement, the party said Malema’s sacrifice “to fight for the emancipation of our people will continue to remain with us”.

“Malema continues to inspire a nation of people who have been subjected to the inhumanities of racism. He has inspired many into activism, while shaking the status quo that is defined by corruption and the oppression of our people,” said the party.

Malema's birthday saw him topping the trending list on Twitter. 

Among those who wished him well were the party's deputy, Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and SA's ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

Here is a snapshot of what some had to say.

