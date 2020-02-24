WATCH | Warrant of arrest issued for Julius Malema

A warrant of arrest has been issued for EFF leader Julius Malema, after he failed to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.

Malema's legal team said his absence was because of a prior agreement reached with the state, the defence and the magistrate.

Malema and his co-accused, security official Gerhardus Adriaan Snyman, were due to appear for allegedly discharging a firearm at his party's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

The warrant for both accused has been stayed until their next court appearance on May 8. Should Malema fail to appear in court then, he will face arrest.