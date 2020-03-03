Herman Mashaba hints at more politicians joining his party

Herman Mashaba said more politicians will join his party, The People's Dialogue.

This after the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni, resigned from the DA and joined Mashaba's party.

Ngobeni was joined by the DA’s former CEO, Paul Boughey, who also handed in his resignation.

TimesLIVE reported that in his resignation letter to the party, Ngobeni said: “I have no intention of dwelling on too much negativity as I know many of you are already battling to come to terms with the trajectory the party has taken lately.

“Suffice to say I have taken the decision to join Herman Mashaba's efforts, effective tomorrow, to build a new political alternative in South Africa which will put the people of our country at the centre of its efforts.”