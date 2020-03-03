Herman Mashaba hints at more politicians joining his party
Herman Mashaba said more politicians will join his party, The People's Dialogue.
This after the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni, resigned from the DA and joined Mashaba's party.
Ngobeni was joined by the DA’s former CEO, Paul Boughey, who also handed in his resignation.
TimesLIVE reported that in his resignation letter to the party, Ngobeni said: “I have no intention of dwelling on too much negativity as I know many of you are already battling to come to terms with the trajectory the party has taken lately.
“Suffice to say I have taken the decision to join Herman Mashaba's efforts, effective tomorrow, to build a new political alternative in South Africa which will put the people of our country at the centre of its efforts.”
In a cryptic video, Mashaba, the DA's former Johannesburg mayor, said more politicians will follow suit.
“Watch this space. You will see within the next days, weeks and months there will be more and more South Africans from all political formations and civil society joining this movement,” Mashaba said. “The days of serving political parties are over. We want public servants who are going to be there to serve the public.”
In a statement, Mashaba also said Ngobeni and Boughey would be valuable additions to his team as he prepares to launch his political party in June.
“Both individuals are deeply committed to the project of building a new political alternative that places the people of South Africa at the centre of its work,” said Mashaba.
Watch this space!— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 2, 2020
