IN QUOTES | Former DA CEO Paul Boughey on why he left the party

The DA’s former CEO, Paul Boughey, has spoken about leaving the party and why he decided to join Herman Mashaba's The People's Dialogue.

Boughey resigned earlier this week. He was joined by the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Funzela Ngobeni.

In an interview on Radio 702, Boughey said the DA couldn't make hard choices to move the country forward.

Here are five quotes from the interview:

Resigning

“The country needs a strong opposition party. This moment is critical for the country. We all know that the economy is in a very dire state. We have a government that seemingly can't make the hard choices to move the country forward.”

Challenging time

“The time I spent at the DA was the most challenging and enjoyable time of my career. I had the unique privilege of working with some extraordinary people and I only wish them well.”

Words and principles

“It can't be business as usual, we need politicians who have the ability to put into action the words and principles that they advocate for.”

Mashaba's approach

“I think that part of the appeal and what is essential about the project that Herman Mashaba has launched is to say that we need something new and it is time for a different approach.”

Good track record

“Mashaba has a very good track record as the mayor of Johannesburg. In the past three and a half years he was able to show his very deep commitment and ability to turn around a very broken system.”

Next chapter

“I am excited about this next chapter, where I will be working with someone I have worked very closely with when he was the executive mayor of Johannesburg.”