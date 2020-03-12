Politics

WATCH LIVE | Popo Molefe testifies at the state capture commission

Note: The live feed is scheduled to start at 10am

12 March 2020 - 09:04 By TimesLIVE

Former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Popo Molefe will on Thursday appear before the state capture commission.

On Wednesday, Molefe told the inquiry that the manner in which state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Prasa were captured was to get to those individuals who held crucial positions and had the authority to influence the awarding of tenders.


The commission's evidence leader, advocate Vas Soni, said today's testimony would implicate individuals, including former president Jacob Zuma, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and businessman Roy Moodley.

Soni said evidence related to the capture of Prasa would reveal how its former CEO, Lucky Montana, allegedly “played a central” role in enabling state capture that cost theSOE billions.

The capturers, Soni alleged, appeared to include Moodley and another businessman, Mkahensa Mabunda.

