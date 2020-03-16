Phumzile van Damme urges citizens to give their domestic helpers time off amid coronavirus

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has asked citizens to prioritise the health and safety of their domestic helpers.

Van Damme said the crowded spaces public transport commuters find themselves in on their way to and from work pose a threat and make them more susceptible to contracting the virus. She asked citizens to consider giving their domestic workers paid leave until the virus dies down.

The MP said her helper receives paid sick leave.

“Oh, and you can clean your own house. You can't risk a life just because you don't want to clean or do your own garden,” she said.