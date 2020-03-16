Politics

Phumzile van Damme urges citizens to give their domestic helpers time off amid coronavirus

16 March 2020 - 10:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Phumzile van Damme says domestic workers must be considered during the coronavirus pandemic.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme has asked citizens to prioritise the health and safety of their domestic helpers.

Van Damme said the crowded spaces public transport commuters find themselves in on their way to and from work pose a threat and make them more susceptible to contracting the virus. She asked citizens to consider giving their domestic workers paid leave until the virus dies down.

The MP said her helper receives paid sick leave.

“Oh, and you can clean your own house. You can't risk a life just because you don't want to clean or do your own garden,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that there are 61 cases of coronavirus in SA.

He addressed the public on measures being taken by the government to contain the deadly Covid-19. Ramaphosa said some ports of entry would be closed to prevent further spread of the virus into SA.

The ban will affect foreigners from high-risk countries, including South Korea, Italy and the US.

