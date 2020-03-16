Phumzile van Damme urges citizens to give their domestic helpers time off amid coronavirus
DA MP Phumzile van Damme has asked citizens to prioritise the health and safety of their domestic helpers.
Van Damme said the crowded spaces public transport commuters find themselves in on their way to and from work pose a threat and make them more susceptible to contracting the virus. She asked citizens to consider giving their domestic workers paid leave until the virus dies down.
The MP said her helper receives paid sick leave.
“Oh, and you can clean your own house. You can't risk a life just because you don't want to clean or do your own garden,” she said.
We pay our domestic worker a standard salary every month. Even when she is sick, she gets paid. Please consider doing the same. Oh, and you can clean your own house, you can’t risk a life just because you don’t want to clean or do your own garden.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 15, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that there are 61 cases of coronavirus in SA.
He addressed the public on measures being taken by the government to contain the deadly Covid-19. Ramaphosa said some ports of entry would be closed to prevent further spread of the virus into SA.
The ban will affect foreigners from high-risk countries, including South Korea, Italy and the US.