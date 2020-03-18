'Let's do it together': ANC urges people to co-operate with Covid-19 measures

The ANC secretariat has issued video messages urging South Africans to co-operate with the measures implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday. The number of infections in SA on Wednesday morning stood at 116.

Both ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte on Wednesday appeared in videos emphasising the government’s message to minimise the spread of the virus.

“We are here to say to you, all South Africans, young and old: avoid physical contact, avoid large crowds, avoid sneezing anywhere in public,” said Magashule, wearing an orange face mask.