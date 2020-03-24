Politics

Political figures do their bit to tackle Covid-19 before lockdown

24 March 2020 - 13:20 By Mpho Koka
Current and former political figures are doing their bit to slow the spread of Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Wash, avoid, cover, stay at home cadres, use hand sanitiser, perhaps even carry a baby on your back while in isolation.

These are the messages being shared by some of the country's current and former political leaders as the nation counts down the days to the coronavirus lockdown.

Limpopo's provincial government announced an awareness campaign called 'WAC — Wash, Avoid and Cover'.

MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TO ALL EDITORS DATE: WEDNESDAY, 18 MARCH 2020 LIMPOPO PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT...

Posted by Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Limpopo on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media and shared a picture of himself carrying a baby on his back as he encouraged the public to self-isolate.

“Stay at home cadres,” was his message to followers.

Former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba shared a picture himself on social media giving sanitisers to street vendors who handle money when interacting with customers.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane shared on social media how his One South Africa movement was fundraising to get hand sanitisers distributed to rural areas.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from midnight on Thursday until April 16.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.

