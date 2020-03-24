Political figures do their bit to tackle Covid-19 before lockdown
Wash, avoid, cover, stay at home cadres, use hand sanitiser, perhaps even carry a baby on your back while in isolation.
These are the messages being shared by some of the country's current and former political leaders as the nation counts down the days to the coronavirus lockdown.
Limpopo's provincial government announced an awareness campaign called 'WAC — Wash, Avoid and Cover'.
EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media and shared a picture of himself carrying a baby on his back as he encouraged the public to self-isolate.
“Stay at home cadres,” was his message to followers.
Self isolation, stay at home cadres.
Former mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba shared a picture himself on social media giving sanitisers to street vendors who handle money when interacting with customers.
Giving hand sanitizer to shop owners who handle money & deal with customers throughout the day.
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane shared on social media how his One South Africa movement was fundraising to get hand sanitisers distributed to rural areas.
So many communities have limited access to water. So many people do not have access to funding to buy hand sanitizer.
As we tackle this #Covid19SA we will need to stand in the gap for our fellow South Africans. Their health is ours.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown starting from midnight on Thursday until April 16.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 554 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.