No kissing 'and sneeze in style', police minister tells law enforcers

Police Minister Bheki Cele concurrently dangled an olive branch and brandished the big stick as he urged (or ordered) South Africans to stay indoors at the weekend.

The switch between the olive branch and the big stick was distinguished by a change in his tone.

Cele’s voice boomed when he condemned those who are not “complying” with the “commander-in-chief’s” (President Cyril Ramaphosa) order. He vowed that police would “nudge them to obey the law”.

There was a marked difference in tone when he spoke about the havoc wreaked by the corona pandemic in other countries.

Cele addressed a police and an army contingent in Cape Town on Saturday about a wide range of issues pertaining to the national 21- day lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.