Lawley evictions are illegal during lockdown, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the evictions of people from informal settlements by the Red Ants in Gauteng, saying the move was illegal.

Addressing a meeting of parliament’s portfolio committee meeting on human settlements, water and sanitation on Tuesday, Sisulu said the law prohibited all evictions.

Sisulu, during a question and answer session of the virtual meeting, said she was going to address the matter personally.

This comes after Red Ants demolished around 80 shacks in Kokotela informal settlement, in Lawley, and evicted a number of people.

Sisulu had previously issued a statement warning municipalities against carrying out evictions during the national lockdown.