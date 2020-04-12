Politics

No agreement on mass relocation from informal settlements: Lindiwe Sisulu

12 April 2020 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
Water and sanitation and human settlement minister Lindiwe Sisulu, says there has been no agreement for mass movements of informal settlement residents.
Water and sanitation and human settlement minister Lindiwe Sisulu, says there has been no agreement for mass movements of informal settlement residents.
Image: SUPPLIED

Lindiwe Sisulu, human settlements minister, said she has not ordered mass removal of people from informal settlements as a measure to tackle overcrowding during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have never done that nor given any indication of that,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

“I have been clear and consistent. I am working with NGOs that are close to informal settlements to guide government on what we can do about the vulnerability of people in informal settlements.

“We are still in consultation with the NGOs and have not concluded our discussion. Nor have any plans been taken to the [Covid-19] Command Council.”

Sisulu added, “The only thing that has been done by my office is send out a directive to suspend evictions as long as the country continues to work on mitigating the spread of Covid-19.”

MORE:

'How do we stay safe?': Life in an informal settlement, where following lockdown rules is impossible

"Practising good hygiene and following physical distancing rules is impossible for my family," says 47-year-old Evelyn Masuvhelele.
News
4 days ago

Flawed testing strategy made extended lockdown crucial, say experts

The extended lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday will give SA vital data about the spread of Covid-19 which it missed out on ...
News
2 days ago

Informal settlements a tinderbox of discontent, warn activists

The government faces a revolt from residents of informal settlements who are unable to obey the strict lockdown regulations.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa appoints envoys to lobby world for Africa Covid-19 help Politics
  2. No agreement on mass relocation from informal settlements: Lindiwe Sisulu Politics
  3. Selling booze under lockdown 'equal to conspiring for mass murder of poor': EFF Politics
  4. IFP to donate R500,000 to Solidarity Fund Politics
  5. OPINION: Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful Ideas

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X