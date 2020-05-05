Covid-19 hampers land claims process

South Africa's slow land claims process is set to face even more delays - this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission on restitution of land rights told parliament on Tuesday that they had to revise the number of claims to be settled and to be finalised due to lockdown restrictions.

Land settlement involves research and investigation into whether a claim is legitimate, while finalisation means the land has been transferred or, if there is monetary compensation, the money has been paid out.

The commission had set itself a target of 2,150 claims to be settled in the next five years, and 2,200 claims to be finalised in the same period. This, it said, was in line with its current capacity and budget allocation.

In the current financial year, the commission was hoping to settle 454 claims, but has now reviewed the figure to 244 due to Covid-19 and the lockdown regulations.