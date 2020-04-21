IN PICTURES | City claims victory over Joburg land grabbers as Red Ants move in

The City of Johannesburg on Tuesday again claimed victory over a group of people who alleged their houses in Lawley were unjustifiably destroyed by the Red Ants acting on instruction from mayor Geoff Makhubo.

The group of residents had wanted the city to compensate them or rebuild their homes which were demolished last week. The structures had been built illegally following forceful land invasions.

The city had embarked on demolitions of these structures last week, but maintained it was only destroying structures that were unoccupied or incomplete. But the locals dragged the city to court, saying this was not how things had panned out.