'This is a global pandemic, not a racial one' — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for 'racialising' Covid-19 & lockdown
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was at the receiving end of criticism on social media this week, with many claiming he is “racialising” the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown.
This after he asked health minister Zweli Mkhize to provide a racial breakdown of citizens affected by the novel coronavirus.
Ndlozi has criticised the government's decision to move to level 3 of the lockdown from June 1.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that while the lockdown had helped slow the spread of Covid-19, a move down a level was necessary as the lockdown was unsustainable.
Level 3 will allow for domestic air travel for business, sale of all clothing items, limited sale of alcohol and the opening of schools in a phased approach.
Ndlozi accused government of easing the lockdown at the expense of the black “voiceless”, whose lives “don't matter" and "are dispensable”.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the politician made reference to the increase in Covid-19 related deaths between May 17 and 24, saying, “I personally don't think the white community can lose 165 of their own in one week over a pandemic without noise.”
Minister @DrZweliMkhize should start releasing the racial breakdown of Covid-19 data. I personally don’t think the white community can lose 165 of their own in 1 week over a pandemic without noise. The only lives that dont matter, that are dispensable & voiceless, are black lives pic.twitter.com/FnDR2oeRWu— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 25, 2020
He claimed that institutions were opening at the expense of “cheap and easily disposable black workers”.
I think the SA Covid-19 lockdown was for the white community. It has finally flattened the curve in their white spaces & put all systems in place to function amidst Covid-19: private schools in particular. Now they want their cheap & easily disposable black workers back to work!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 25, 2020
While some agreed with his sentiments, many accused Ndlozi of racialising the pandemic and not understanding the plight of people who may lose their jobs due to the lockdown.
The virus does not discriminate according to ones race/colour. We all in this together, racialising the crises is not going to make matters any better, only worse.— Peter Thomas (@peterthomas661) May 25, 2020
Exactly and it's a worldwide pandemic, not a racial pandemic, so what is he talking about?— Thato The Mentalist (@thatorization) May 25, 2020
Right now, we are more worried about losing our Jobs, Mbuyiseni. I'd rather risk my life everyday than not being able to feed my loved ones.— Thabiso. (@Thabls0) May 25, 2020
If i die, i die.
Incase you haven't noticed the poor , blacks are suffering and will suffer even more if this lockdown continue. Nothing is said about it . You will just keep on from comfort homes and arguing that lock down should continue ! Wa tired and we'd rather die of covid than hunger— TheGurlDoingThings 💫🇮🇹🇿🇦 (@thoka_rose) May 25, 2020