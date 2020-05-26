Politics

'This is a global pandemic, not a racial one' — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slammed for 'racialising' Covid-19 & lockdown

26 May 2020 - 10:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was at the receiving end of criticism on social media this week, with many claiming he is “racialising” the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown.

This after he asked health minister Zweli Mkhize to provide a racial breakdown of citizens affected by the novel coronavirus.

Ndlozi has criticised the government's decision to move to level 3 of the lockdown from June 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that while the lockdown had helped slow the spread of Covid-19, a move down a level was necessary as the lockdown was unsustainable.

Level 3 will allow for domestic air travel for business, sale of all clothing items, limited sale of alcohol and the opening of schools in a phased approach.

Ndlozi accused government of easing the lockdown at the expense of the black “voiceless”, whose lives “don't matter" and "are dispensable”.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the politician made reference to the increase in Covid-19 related deaths between May 17 and 24, saying, “I personally don't think the white community can lose 165 of their own in one week over a pandemic without noise.”

He claimed that institutions were opening at the expense of “cheap and easily disposable black workers”.

While some agreed with his sentiments, many accused Ndlozi of racialising the pandemic and not understanding the plight of people who may lose their jobs due to the lockdown.

