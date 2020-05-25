COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 8 ways your lockdown life will change during level 3, according to Ramaphosa

May 25 2020 - 10:45

'We survived Covid-19' - messages of hope from some who recovered

Today we share messages of hope from a group of South Africans who recovered from Covid-19.

SA has recorded 22,583 Covid-19 cases. About half of those infected — 11,100 — have recovered. In the Eastern Cape, there have been 1,335 recoveries.

Here are some of their stories, according to HeraldLIVE.