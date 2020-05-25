COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 8 ways your lockdown life will change during level 3, according to Ramaphosa
May 25 2020 - 10:45
'We survived Covid-19' - messages of hope from some who recovered
Today we share messages of hope from a group of South Africans who recovered from Covid-19.
SA has recorded 22,583 Covid-19 cases. About half of those infected — 11,100 — have recovered. In the Eastern Cape, there have been 1,335 recoveries.
Here are some of their stories, according to HeraldLIVE.
May 25 2020 - 09:21
Concerns about Western Cape's move to lockdown level 3 flood social media: 'That province isn't ready'
Concerned South Africans have taken to social media to speak out against the progression of the Western Cape to level three of the lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.
The president said while the lockdown has been effective in flattening the Covid-19 curve by slowing the spread of the disease, it could not be sustained.
As of Sunday, SA had a total of 22,583 confirmed cases and 429 deaths.
May 25 2020 - 09:11
8 ways your #LockdownLife will change during level 3, according to Ramaphosa
As the country prepares to move to level three lockdown from June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced some changes to the regulations.
In his televised address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa confirmed that more sectors of the economy would reopen as the country eased restrictions.
May 25 2020 - 08:50
French consortium launches production for saliva-based COVID screening test
A French consortium announced on Monday the launch of the production phase for a saliva-based screening test to detect the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The consortium said the test would be performed by a healthcare professional and involves collecting less than 1 millilitre of saliva from a patient. The sample is then deposited in two tubes heated to 65C, and a subsequent reading screens the tested patients for the presence of the virus.
The consortium - comprised of French companies Vogo , SKILLCELL and the CNRS SYS2DIAG laboratory - hoped its 'EasyCov' product would enter the French market from mid-June onwards.
-REUTERS
May 25 2020 - 08:47
Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work
Provinces across the country are not ready to reopen schools, and therefore no teacher should return to work this week, the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said on Monday.
This after basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced last week that teachers would return to school on May 25 to prepare for the return of grades 7 and 12 pupils on June 1.
May 25 2020 - 07:15
East London prisoner dies of Covid-19 as cases rise
A 50-year-old inmate at an East London prison has died of Covid-19 after suffering from respiratory failure, the correctional services department said on Monday.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the prisoner died on May 20.
May 25 2020 - 07:15
Click and collect, liquor industry urges, with 117,600 jobs lost during ban
eCommerce options for liquor outlets, including taverns, are under discussion by the SA liquor industry as it seeks to prevent overcrowding when the ban on alcohol is lifted from next Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night announced the country’s lockdown status would shift to level three from level four, which would also allow alcohol to be sold for home consumption under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. These are yet to be clarified.
SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) CEO Kurt Moore said the industry welcomed the move that will result in an “opening up of the economy”.
May 25 2020 - 07:00
What pupils need, the reasoning goes, is to get free internet access to educational support materials on offer online.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
In fact, self-guided online learning is doomed to fail. Research shows an exceptionally high dropout rate — even in developed countries. Learners simply have no incentive to keep at their studies without peer pressure, a teacher at hand or a structured learning environment.
May 25 2020 - 06:57
For the past month and a half, South Africans have had to sit at home and watch everything they had built up fall apart.
DA leader John Steenhusien said: “The DA welcomes the announcement by the president that large swathes of the economy will be opened up, subject to hygiene, mask and distancing protocols, as we move to alert level three of the lockdown on June 1.”
“This is in line with what the DA has called for, repeatedly, for the past month.”
May 25 2020 - 06:30
How Covid-19 lockdown is wreaking havoc for local comedian Karou Charou
Karou Charou says as an independent artist, his finances have taken a turn for the worse.
May 25 2020 - 06:02
Level 3 at last. But don’t mess it up, warns Cyril
President Cyril Ramaphosa has handed the baton to SA citizens to behave in a manner that will not reverse the hard-won gains of the lockdown.
Invoking the words of Nelson Mandela, he said: “It is now in your hands.”