Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rejects Bianca Schoombee's apology: 'No one should forgive racism'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he has not forgiven Bianca Schoombee following the resurfacing of old “racist” tweets which saw her withdraw her entry in Miss SA 2020.

The model made the trending list for “racists” tweets that she posted in 2014.

In some of the tweets, Schoombee referred to the “N-word”, repeatedly used the word “bitches” and body-shamed women.

Schoombee issued a public apology after her offensive posts, saying: “In light of recent events — the discovery of my Tweets from six years ago when I was 14 — I would like to profusely apologise for putting this out into the universe.”

SYNC Models, an agency claiming to represent Schoombee, said the 20-year-old was no longer the “old person”.